BREAKING: Rockets Fired at US Embassy in Bagdad

The US Embassy in Iraq has been attacked: three rockets were said to have been fired at the building in central Baghdad a short time ago.

Reports are flooding into media outlets that the US Embassy in central Bagdad has been hit with three rockets. It is understood that the attack took place 40 minutes ago which was shortly after sirens were heard across the capital. As yes no reports of any injuries have reported but emergency services were seen speeding towards the well-fortified building.

This is a breaking news story, more information as available.