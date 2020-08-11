TUESDAY August 11, marks the 84th Anniversary of the murder of Blas Infante.

-- Advertisement --



Tributes have been paid in front of his monument in Torremolinos where local residents have laid flowers to celebrate his life. His most important writing ‘Ideal Andaluz’ published in 1915 deals with the historical and social problems of Andalucia. In it he intends to promote confidence in the Andalucian people in their possibilities for progress and demands free and universal education.

“I have nailed in my conscience, since my childhood, the dark vision of the laborer. I have seen him walk his hunger through the streets of the town, confusing his agony with the sad agony of winter afternoons …”. Blas Infante, ‘Ideal Andaluz’ (1915)