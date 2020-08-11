BLACKLISTED: Greece Demands Negative COVID for Travellers from Spain

Spain has been blacklisted by Greece as the government now requires negative COVID tests for travellers arriving from Spain, amongst several other countries. This new measure begins on August 17. The Greek government has adopted this and other measures after reaching a record number of infections on Sunday, August 9: 203 in one day, of which only 29 are imported cases.

As reported by El Confidencial, in addition to Spain, travellers from Sweden, the Czech Republic, Belgium and the Netherlands will also have to deliver a negative coronavirus test upon arrival in the Greek country. The test must be conducted within 72 hours of the flight’s departure.

The measure also affects travellers entering Greece via land borders. In line with this, the Hellenic government has limited the number of people who will be able to access through the Kakavia border crossing, between southern Albania and northwestern Greece, to 750 travellers per day.

On the other hand, the Government of Greece has decided to enforce a curfew for nightlife businesses between midnight and seven in the morning, from this Tuesday, August 11, until the 23 of the same month, this measure encompasses the towns of:

Crete

East Macedonia and Thrace

Thessaloniki

Chalkidiki

Corfu

Rhodes

Zantes

Santorini

Mykonos

Antiparos

Volos

Kos

Likewise, Greece has cancelled all events that require a standing public, such as concerts. Last Friday, August 7, it also suspended all religious processions and fairs.

It should be noted that Greece has been one of the European countries with the lowest rates of Covid-19 infections. This is one of the reasons why it has been one of the most in-demand locations for tourists. In fact, TUI UK & Ireland and Jet2 increased their capacity for this destination, after the United Kingdom advised against travelling to Spain. At the moment, Greece has 5,623 accumulated cases of coronavirus, 3,562 have been cured and 212 have died.