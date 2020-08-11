Beefed up police patrols in Magaluf to put a stop to boozy beach parties

CALVIA Local Police have beefed up night patrols of Magaluf and Palma Nova beaches to stop boozy gatherings of youngsters.

The council reported officers have in recent days come across large numbers of young people partying on beaches near to Calvia’s nightspots and have had to break up groups making a racket or failing to practice social distancing.

The local authority said police are keeping a particular eye on the beaches from about 2pm onwards to stop revellers from getting together to dance and party.

The administration highlighted the fines of between €100 and €3,000 which apply for drinking in public places under legislation aimed at addressing the effects of the Covid-19 crisis.

Local Police are also checking venues follow the rules on closing times established under a Balearic government decree.

At the weekend officers reported establishments in Palma Nova and Peguera for still being open after 2am.

Also over the last week, Calvia police reported a premises in the Ramon de Montcada area of Santa Ponsa for allowing dancing and another due to noise, as it had the music turned up and its doors open.

Officers continue to monitor Punta Ballena and adjacent streets to make sure businesses remain shut.

The Balearic government ordered the shutdown of the notorious strip mid-July following scenes of throngs of revellers not wearing face masks or keeping a safe distance apart and reports of drunken incidents and brawls on the street.

The council made it clear that most businesses in the locality are complying with the regulations to prevent Covid-19 infections and to stop drunken excess tourism, as well as with the regular municipal bylaws.