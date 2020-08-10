WATCH: Immigrants surprise Mojacar beach-goers

A DINGHY with some 15 illegal immigrants on board reached the shore at Mojacar’s El Lance beach early Sunday evening, much to the astonishment of beach-goers chilling out in the cooling temperatures.

Continúan las llegadas masivas de inmigrantes ilegales al levante al levante almeriense. Esta tarde de nuevo Mojacar. Es imprescindible la labor de nuestra Armada en Mediterráneo para vigilar los barcos nodriza. Es imposible llegar así de impolutos tras una ruta por Mediterráneo. pic.twitter.com/u5ymwqfFWH — Juan Francisco Rojas (@VoxJf) August 9, 2020

As soon as the boat hit the sand just in front of the Ankara pub at about 7pm the immigrants took off across the beach and ran up onto the road, abandoning the rubber dinghy where it was.

Spanish press reported that the Guardia Civil was trying to track them all down, but there are no updates on whether any have been intercepted.

Also on Sunday night Guardia Civil located two dinghies with 29 Algerian immigrants on board about 30 miles south of Almeria in the Alboran Sea.