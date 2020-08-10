Urgent Tests to be Carried out on ALL the Elderly in Neighbourhood of Spain’s Murcia as Cases Continue to Surge

Tony Winterburn
Mass testing begins in Murcia tomorrow. image: Twitter
The health service will carry out PCR on all the elderly and people around them in the Carmen neighbourhood of Murcia it was announced today after cases of the coronavirus are still rising fast.




