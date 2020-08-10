Celebrating International Youth Day

WEDNESDAY August 12 and Thursday 13, Torremolinos celebrates International Youth Day with a special event that includes a concert and various dance shows. Due to restrictions by health authorities to stop possible infections by COVID-19, instead of one large celebration to avoid over- crowding the event has been divided over two days.

-- Advertisement --



Wednesday from 9.30pm, the group Mitad Doble will perform in Plaza San Miguel, they will perform again on Thursday from 9.00pm along with Abadá Capoeira, ESAEM, Artea-T and Shine School, all of them “Groups made up of people from Torremolinos showing there is a lot of young talent in our town” said councillor for Culture and Youth, David Tejeiro

The singer of Mitad Doble, Pablo Benítez said, “We must learn to have fun with the current restrictions”. “It is our first concert after COVID-19 and for us it is a challenge due to the type of music we make, but we are convinced that music can be fully enjoyed whilst seated, respecting the safety distance and wearing a mask”.