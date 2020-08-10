FOOTBALL players are regular visitors to La Sala Banus and this week was no exception when 20-year-old Norwegian striker Erling Haaland who plays for Borussia Dortmund visited with his family.

Already a regular player in the Norwegian National Team, he was transferred from Red Bull in Austria for a reputed €20 million and is now recognised as one of Europe’s bright new players.

-- Advertisement --



Also, with the young star was his father Alf-Inge Haaland himself a former defender who played for Norway and had stints at Nottingham Forest, Leeds United and Manchester City before his career was effectively finished after a particularly hard tackle from Roy Keane.

Another high-profile footballing visitor was Dutch former defender and National Coach Frank Rijkaard who went into management after a long career as a player.