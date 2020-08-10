Spanish religious holiday this weekend

THE Dia de la Asunción de la Virgen María, is a public holiday in Spain and major religious festival across the country. It is the most important Marian feast day on the calendar, and is celebrated every August 15.

The holiday is based on the Christian belief that God raised the Virgin Mary to heaven reuniting her with her soul after her death. The holiday has been kept since the 4th Century A.D., as an attempt to replace an earlier pagan harvest festival. This is why it is still called the “Feast of Our Lady of the Harvest” in certain regions of Europe.

The Dia de la Asunción de la Virgen María, celebrations begin in Spain on August 11 and culminate on August 15. The holiday usually coincides with the Malaga Feria and throughout Spain. This year however due to COVID-19 health and safety regulations, Malaga Feria and group gatherings have unfortunately been cancelled.

Readers be advised that although the holiday falls on a Saturday this year it may lead to possible closures and reduced hours of supermarkets and businesses.