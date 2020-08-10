Spain Rules That Covid ‘Super Spreaders’ Can be Fined up to €600,000 in Costa del Sol’s Andalucia

Costa del Sol’s Andalucia has ruled that people who are infected with Covid will face up to €600,000 fines if they are ‘super-spreading’ the virus. This new law aims to prevent both individuals and businesses from disrespecting the social distancing measures enforced to contain the health crisis.

The Junta has decreed that there are three different levels of infraction – minor, serious and very serious. Therefore, the fines will vary in accordance with the gravity of the infraction. This new regulation was given the green light on Tuesday.

The Junta is trying to mitigate the risk of transmission especially amongst the younger population, between the ages of 20 and 55, who now account for around 70 per cent of all infections in Andalucia.

For example, a minor infraction, which could encompass the contagion of 15 people, can cost anywhere from €100 to €3,000. For more serious crimes, such as spreading the virus and infecting up to 100 people, the fines can range from €3,000 to €60,000. Finally, those who are considered to be ‘super spreaders’ and are believed to have infected over 100 people because of their actions will start at €60,000 up to a staggering €600,000.

There are currently a total of 108 active outbreaks in Andalucia, with Malaga (29) and Sevilla accounting for the majority (21), whereas the areas with the least amount of outbreaks are Huelva (seven) and Cordoba (eight).