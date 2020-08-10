TORROX Town Hall has enabled four different smoke-free spaces along more than 9 kilometres of coastline.

This year the Town Hall has joined the project of the Andalucian Network of Sanitary Services and Smoke-Free Spaces (RASSELH). These spaces are in areas in which the project had already begun: Playa de Ferrara, sports area; Playa del Cenicero and Paseo Marítimo en El Morche and Playa de El Peñoncillo.

The mayor, Óscar Medina, has stated that “promoting healthy lifestyle habits, collaborating in improving health and quality of life, as well as reducing pollution, were our motivation to define smoke-free zones on our beaches. We share these objectives with the RASSELH project, with which they also seek to improve the image of the Andalusian coasts.”

In addition to the correct delimitation of these areas, by adhering to this project the Town Hall will use signs to inform visitors about the benefits of avoiding smoke and tobacco products.