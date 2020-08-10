Scorned Lover in Spain’s Costa Blanca Arrested for Setting Fire to His Ex-Girlfriend’s House

National Police officers in Spain’s Costa Blanca have arrested a scorned lover for setting fire to his ex-girlfriend’s house in Valencia. The arsonist is a 36-year-old Spanish man and has since been arrested for provoking a fire in his ex-girlfriend’s house last Tuesday.

The investigations began after a house fire was reported in the Abastos district in Valencia. The firefighter squad, National Police and Local Police were all present at the scene. The police concluded that the household was owned by a woman, but she had lent it out to her friend, who at the time was out at work.

The firefighters told the woman that the fire had not happened accidentally or sporadically. They could confirm this fire was intentional because when they entered the kitchen, they found all four gas hobs turned on and the windows closed.

Officers then found that the property owner used to live in the house with her partner, but they had broken up the day before the fire. The scorned lover then came to the house to collect his belongings and to return his copy of the keys. This is when the victim received a call from her ex-partner telling her that he would burn her house down. The man, who has had previous run-ins with the police, has now been brought to justice.