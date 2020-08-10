Safety reminder when dining out

THE EWN has received an email from concerned residents after they noticed bars and restaurants are steadily dropping standards regarding hygiene and safety during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here is a reminder of measures businesses should be taking to ensure your safety,

Intensification of cleaning routines using products proven to kill the virus, and disinfection of shared items such as pens, sales terminals, or keys after use. Availability of sanitiser gel and solution in tourism businesses and services for regular cleaning of hands and surfaces. Provision of resources to facilitate social distancing of at least 1.5 metres (marks to show distances, recommended routes through enclosed spaces, protective barriers, restricting the number of people entering at the same time, etc) Reduced capacity in enclosed spaces, pavement cafés, tourist attractions and cultural activities. Prioritisation of the use of disposable or individual items. Priority installation of sensor-activated or pedal-activated taps and bins, especially in toilets and changing rooms. Encouraging payments by card or electronic methods.

As well as the general measures shown above, all products displayed on counters must be protected; the use of digital menus is encouraged; priority should be given to single-use products (napkins, toothpicks, etc).