Path to the beach of La Mata repaired by the Green Brigade

The Department of Beaches of the Torrevieja City Council have repaired the La Mata pedestrian path between Germany Avenue and Calle Mayor, and in the section of Avenida del Mediterráneo leading up to the beach.

THE tasks that have been carried out by members of the Green Brigade’s beach division have consisted of repairing the structure and replacing the timbers that were in worse condition.

The “green team” have also made other repairs and conservation works in other sections along with the aforementioned La Mata pedestrian path.