THE Mallorca President has thanked the Spanish king for bolstering the image of the island as a safe holiday destination.



“The best promotion there can be for Mallorca is that the Royal Family maintains its holidays in this Covid situation”, Catalina Cladera said she told King Felipe VI at an audience with the monarch on Monday morning at the La Almudaina Palace in Palma.

Commenting to press following the meeting, Cladera said the presence of King Felipe, Queen Letizia and their daughters Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia at the Marivent Palace in Palma represented a message of “peace of mind and of safety.”

She added, “If the King is in Mallorca it is because you can keep coming here in a safe and calm way.”

The head of the Mallorca government explained he talks with the monarch had centred on the social and economic impact of the pandemic and the fact the crisis has been tougher on the island than elsewhere in Spain due to its dependence on tourism.

The King began Monday’s series of meetings with members of the Mallorca and Balearic authorities with an audience with regional president Francina Armengol.

She, like the President of the Balearic Parliament Vicenç Thomas I Mulet, made it clear their conversations with the King had also focused on the effects of the health crisis on the archipelago’s economy, and had not included the whereabouts of King Juan Carlos.

The Royal Family arrived in Mallorca on Friday night in the midst of the controversy about the whereabouts of the King’s father after he announced he was leaving Spain to protect the image of the country in the face of damaging allegations about financial misdeeds.

The Royal Family are due to remain in the Balearics until August 18.

Unlike previous years when they have spent the whole of their traditional Mallorca summer break on the island, this time they are also visiting Ibiza, Menorca and Formentera.