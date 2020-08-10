La Manga set for major renovations to its parks and bike lanes

The bike lanes and parks of La Manga are set to receive a renovation and expansion of more the €1.5 Million.

THE local Government Board has approved collaboration agreements between the City Council and the Autonomous Community that will oversee improvements of the bike lanes and parks of the Jessica squares and Acapulco.

These plans are a part of the DUSI La Manga Open Strategy 365.

The Deputy Mayor, Noelia Arroyo, explained that works on the bike lanes “will expand and unite all sections they were unconnected until now.”

Works in the Jéssica and Acapulco parks of La Manga would “consist of the renovation of garden areas, trees, new cobbled pavement, urban furniture for rest and bio-healthy areas with outdoor exercise areas for citizens” concluded the Deputy Mayor.

A seasonal surface parking area will be created with some electric charging points through solar panels, in the vicinity of the Plaza Acapulco.