Home repair offers for residents

THE councillor for Housing in Nerja, Nieves Atencia, has reported that the Junta de Gobierno has approved the call for the 2020 Municipal Housing Rehabilitation Programme.

A total of €140,000 are allocated to this, doubling the budget of the previous programme. This is an agreement included among the measures of the Municipal Shock Plan in the face of the coronavirus crisis.

The councillor points out that applications may be submitted from the day of publication of the announcement in the Boletín Oficial de la Provincia. Likewise, it has a period of 15 days from that date, of which it will inform promptly. On the other hand, remember that the beneficiaries will receive a municipal subsidy of up to 50 per cent of the budget for the execution of the work. The limit for this is €3,000.

Atencia encourages Nerja residents who are interested in doing repair work in the kitchens, bathrooms or other units of their homes, to submit their requests once the term begins.