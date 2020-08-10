Ghislaine Maxwell ‘Eyed-Up’ Paris Hilton for Jeffrey Epstein, Claims New Documentary

Ghislaine Maxwell first saw the young Paris Hilton at a celebrity party and thought she would be “perfect” for Jeffrey Epstein, a new documentary has claimed.

‘Surviving Jeffrey Epstein’ is a new documentary series airing on Lifetime this coming Sunday and Monday (9 and 10 August). In the fourth and final episode, Christopher Mason, a former acquaintance of Maxwell’s, alleges that she once expressed her interest in Hilton to a friend of his during a party.

“A friend of mine was at a party and Ghislaine said, ‘Oh my God, who’s that?’ and was looking at this pretty, young, sort of teenage girl,” Mason says. “And she said, ‘Do you know her?’ My friend said, ‘Yes, she’s called Paris Hilton.’ And Ghislaine said, ‘God, she’d be perfect for Jeffrey. Could you introduce us?’”

Surviving Jeffrey Epstein, Lifetime’s four-part documentary series about the disgraced financier and registered sex offender premiered on Sunday night with the first two episodes.

The series, similarly to Netflix’s Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich released in May this year, takes a sweeping look at the accusations of sex abuse and trafficking faced by Epstein prior to his death in 2019. Two more episodes will air on Monday 10 August on Lifetime, including one taking a closer look at the allegations against Maxwell.