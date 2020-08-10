Flying flamingos find there way to the beaches of Orihuela

A beach lifeguard had to make his most bizarre rescue yet when he was alerted to a very distressed flying flamingo on the beach of La Zenia.

SPECIMENS of flying flamingos have landed in unsuspected places in recent weeks around the Torrevieja lagoon.

These specimens, which have only started to fly very recently, become confused and cannot follow the slipstream of the adults, come from the Torrevieja lagoon colony.

800 specimens have been recorded in the salt flats this spring, thanks to the confinement and the increase in waters level due to the rains. Many of them have already been redistributed between the La Mata lagoon, the Santa Pola salt flats or El Hondo.

Biologist, Juan Antonio Pujol, explained that “many flamingos born this spring in the Torrevieja lagoon have begun to disperse towards other humid areas such as Hondo de Elche and the Torrevieja salt flats. They are not birds subject to seasonal migrations but they can be moved to other humid areas.”

The water level of the lagoon had risen dramatically after the DANA and storm Gloria.

The flamingo rescued by the lifeguard on the beach of La Zenia was taken to the Santa Faz fauna recovery centre.