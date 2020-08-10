Father Shoots Dead Terminally ill Daughter before turning Gun on Himself in Murder Suicide

A father fatally shot his terminally ill 11-year-old daughter before turning the gun on himself in a shocking murder-suicide in Florida.

The man, who was in his 40s but has not yet been named, allegedly opened fire on his daughter at their home in Davie at about 9 am Monday before shooting himself. The girl’s mother was in the kitchen preparing breakfast when she heard the gunshots and ran over to find both her daughter and husband with bullet wounds.

-- Advertisement --



The girl was pronounced dead at the scene while the man was transported to Broward County Medical Center, where he later died.

“While we were speaking to the mother, we were told that the child has a debilitating, terminal illness, which is a possibility for why this tragic incident occurred,” Davie police Lt. Mark Leone said.

Their names have not been released as police are still notifying other family members.