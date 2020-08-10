Chicago Unrest and Looting sees 100 arrests and 13 Police Officers Hurt

Chicago unrest and looting sees 100 arrests, 13 officers hurt: “This was an assault on our city”- Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

More than 100 people were arrested Monday following a night of looting and unrest that left 13 officers injured and caused damage in the city’s upscale Magnificent Mile shopping district and other parts of the city, said a police spokesman.

Police Superintendent David Brown said it was “an incident of pure criminality” that was prompted by the shooting of a person by police the previous day in the city’s Englewood neighbourhood.

It took police officers roughly four hours to get the downtown back under control, there were calls for the Illinois National Guard to once again help quell unrest in the country’s third-largest city.

Downtown Ald. Brian Hopkins, who said he was on Michigan Avenue from midnight to 4 a.m., described a scene in which officers were overwhelmed by looters and apparently did not have much of a plan for restoring order. He criticized Lightfoot for failing to develop an effective strategy following looting incidents in May and June.



Those arrested were expected to face charges including looting, disorderly conduct, battery against police. Lightfoot said that the city has activated a neighbourhood protection program that will be in place “for foreseeable days until we know our neighbourhoods are safe.”