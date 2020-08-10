A CHILDREN’S workshop with the intriguing title Do you want to be a superhero? will take place at the Los Nadales fairgrounds in Benalmadena on Friday, August 14 from 6.30 pm.

Its organised once again this year by the Council and the CD Pesca Benalmadena (fishing club) but this year will be a little different because of social distancing and hygiene requirements.

The fishing club will ensure that all security measures against Covid-19 as required by the regulations to avoid new infections will be strictly adhered to.

This is an interesting workshop, which will be run by two graduates in Marine Sciences, Rocío Delgado and Samantha Blakeman, who have extensive experience in conducting courses for children.

Attendees will learn about the creatures and fauna that inhabit the Alboran Sea (the westernmost portion of the Mediterranean), will learn about environmental problems, they will be able to identify the various species of this marine habitat, and find out about good waste management and recycling can help to maintain the good health of the sea.

You can register by calling 649 160 447.