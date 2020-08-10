Cuevas school upgrades on course for completion in time for new term

MAJOR works on Cuevas del Almanzora’s Alvarez de Sotomayor school are on course for completion in time for the start of the new term in September, the local council reports.

Cuevas Town Planning councillor Antonio Marquez and Education councillor Ana Maria Castro went to check out progress on the project in person last week.

They said everything is progressing at a good pace and expressed their satisfaction that what the local authority describes as “important and much demanded works” to provide the school’s more than 600 pupils with “better and safer areas” are nearly finished.

The Junta de Andalucia put the project out to tender in August 2018, and a few months later the contract was awarded to the company Orthem Servicios y Actuaciones Medioambientales with a budget of just over €1.6 million.

The works include reforming, modernising and adapting to current regulations the existing facilities.

Spaces on the ground floor of the main building have been redistributed in order to gain another three classrooms for infants and two exterior toilet modules for primary.

The administration zone has also been redistributed, and pupil and teaching and non-teaching staff lavatories upgraded.

Other actions include waterproofing the roof, works on the electricity and safety installations, repairing cracks and replacing tiles.

The project is part financed by the EU’s European Regional Development Fund through the 2014-2020 Andalucia operation programme, and is included in the regional Education ministry’s Non-University Teaching Infrastructure and Equipment 2017-2018 Plan.