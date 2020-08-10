COVID Cases on the Costa del Sol Continue to Rise at an Alarming Rate as Spain Braces for Possible Second Wave

The increasing number of COVID cases on the Costa del Sol is causing alarm in Spain as the nation braces for a possible second wave of the virus. This weekend over a hundred new cases have been registered in Andalucia.

Although the rise in COVID cases is distributed amongst all the provinces, Cadiz is the region with the least amount of cases. Across Andalucia, there are two regions which are increasingly causing uneasiness – Malaga’s Costa del Sol and Almeria.

According to the Ministry of Health, the figures can back-up this growing concern. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Malaga has registered a total of 3,845 positive cases, with an 80 case increase over the last 24 hours.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the province of Malaga was one of the most affected regions, especially in mid-March. Now, in this first phase of the regrowth, it is once again causing concern for health authorities, more specifically, the western coast of Malaga and especially Marbella.

For Mayor Angeles Muñoz, this is not a surprise. “We already knew that when mobility was allowed the situation was going to get worse. This area of ​​the coast attracts thousands of tourists and it is almost inevitable that infections will occur ”, she assures. Marbella is the most affected town, followed by large tourist areas such as Torremolinos, Fuengirola or Estepona.