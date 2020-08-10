Changes at Orihuela CF as Luis Manuel Terrés Tafalla is appointed as the new president

By
Matthew Roscoe
-
0
Orihuela new president
PRESIDENT: New change in presidents at Orihuela FC. CREDIT: teleorihuela

Orihuela FC were forced to make some major changes following the resignation of former president, Antonio Felices, and several of the directors.

HOWEVER, the Board of Directors worked quickly, calling a General Assembly to establish new positions at the head of the club.

Following a vote, the appointment of Luis Manuel Terrés Tafalla as the new president of Orihuela FC was approved by an absolute majority.

Terrés had previously held the position of Vice President I since his arrival in 2011.


Mario Fernández Lorente will accompany him on the board with new appointments expected to be made before the start of the new season.





