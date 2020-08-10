Orihuela FC were forced to make some major changes following the resignation of former president, Antonio Felices, and several of the directors.

HOWEVER, the Board of Directors worked quickly, calling a General Assembly to establish new positions at the head of the club.

Following a vote, the appointment of Luis Manuel Terrés Tafalla as the new president of Orihuela FC was approved by an absolute majority.

Terrés had previously held the position of Vice President I since his arrival in 2011.

Mario Fernández Lorente will accompany him on the board with new appointments expected to be made before the start of the new season.