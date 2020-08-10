Capelletes rehabilitation goes ahead in Benitachell

BENITACHELL town hall recently detailed its plans for rehabilitating Edificio Capellets, now municipal property.

The regional government’s Reconstruim Pobles (Rebuilding towns) programme has provided €500,000 in funding which will be used to convert the Capelletes block.

This will have a new Tourism Office on the ground floor, with administrative offices and multifunction rooms on the upper floors.

Ruben Martinez Dalmau, who heads the regional government’s Housing and Bioclimatic Architecture department and is a Generalitat vice-president, recently visited Benitachell, where the local mayor Miguel Angel Garcia and councillors explained their plans for the building.

“It’s very important to us that you are helping in this way,” Garcia told the Housing chief.

“The town has a very large deficit regarding infrastructure,” the mayor said.