Brothers sentenced to 38 years in prison

TWO brothers have been sentenced by the Provincial Court of Malaga to a total of 38 years in prison for gunning down an acquaintance, for reasons not clarified in the trial, although in the police phase of investigation it was assured that it was for the theft of a cockerel.

The defendants have been convicted of a crime of murder and illegal possession of weapons, with a third person implicated as an accomplice, who is sentenced to seven years and six months in prison.

The crime was committed around 12.20am on February 3, 2017 when the defendants went in search of the victim in Los Asperones, Malaga, as a result of the dispute. The victim who was unarmed was shot a total of ten times at close range from behind.

The brothers must also compensate the father of the deceased with €60,000 and the daughter who is a minor with €150,000.