BREAKING NEWS: Spain’s Antonio Banderas Tests Positive for Covid as Cases on the Costa del Sol Continue to Rise

One of Spain’s most famous actors, Antonio Banderas, has tested positive for Covid as cases on the Costa del Sol continue to rise. The international actor who is an acclaimed spokesperson for Malaga and all the amazing things that the Costa del Sol has to offer has tested positive for coronavirus.

Banderas announced this unfortunate diagnosis today, on his 60th birthday. The actor posted an official statement via his social media account. In this statement, Banderas explains that “he wishes to make” his coronavirus diagnosis “public” and that he will be spending his milestone birthday in quarantine.

He has assured that he “feels relatively well, just a little bit more tired than usual” and that he “hopes to recover as soon as possible.” He says he will take this time to “read, write, rest and continue to plan for his future.” He says he turns 60 full of “hope and energy” and signs off with a “strong hug” for all of his fans.

Antonio Banderas was also a protagonist in the campaign to attract tourists to Costa del Sol’s Malaga after the end of coronavirus crisis in March and the start of the ‘new normality.’ He has given so much of his time towards the promotion of his hometown and this news has come as a shock to the community. However, it is true that cases on the Costa del Sol have been escalating at a worrying rate.

He was going to be honoured for his role as an ambassador for the World Tourism Organisation at this year’s Starlite Gala, however, the reason for this absence has now been revealed. The promoter of the famous festival in Marbella, Sandra Garcia-Sanjuan has commended Banderas as “one of the most committed, generous, and dedicated people” she has “ever met.”