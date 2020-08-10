Boy drowns in a community pool in Orihuela Costa

A two-year-old boy died after drowning in a community pool in an urbanisation of La Zenia, in Orihuela Costa.

THE family of the boy, a couple with five children, returned from a trip to the beach but around forty minute later, they realised he was missing.

After a search around the urbanisation, the boy’s thirteen-year-old sister found him floating in the pool.

The Guardia Civil was alerted to the drowning and informed the judicial commission to proceed with the removal of the body.

This is the second child to die after drowning in a pool within the Vega Baja region in the last week.