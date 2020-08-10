Blackpool no Substitute for Spain’s Benidorm on the Costa Blanca

A family of two adults and three kids decided to give Blackpool a try instead of Benidorm when Jet2 cancelled their holiday in Spain- they soon found out what all us Expats in Spain already know, Blackpool is ‘No Match for Benidorm!

Stacey Bates on Facebook wrote:

“Seen as though I won’t get my Benidorm Break this year due to quarantine etc we thought we’d go for a little break to Blackpool-OMG! Never again whoever says Benidorm is just Blackpool in the sun is so wrong ! We went for two days family of 2 adults 3 kids and spent £600hotel was awful and no social distancing in sight we came home early! I would much rather have gone to Benidorm fair to say we won’t be going back!”.

A quick search through social media soon revealed more unhappy ‘Stay-Cationers’.

Alan Grimes and his wife and son were in the same position as above, within a few days of Jet2 cancelling their holiday to Benidorm they too decided to try a week in Blackpool, after all, it was only about an hours car drive away from their home in Liverpool.

Alan:”When I was contacted by Jet staff about the cancellation i decided to go for a refund as there was no definite date when we could 100% go to Benidorm. We go every year and love the place. Friendly people, nice hotels, great beaches and entertainment- it’s all there. me and the missus talked about it and thought ‘why not’ lets stay-cate as everyone keeps saying, never again!”

“None of it was as we remember, mind you, it was years since we went there after all. We booked a room at B&B which a good rating on Trip Advisor. As the lady left the room kets with us and we dragged the cases upstairs i sort of knew it wasn’t going to be good. My heart sank when i opened the door but i pretended to be up-beat and just said ‘come on gang, let’s hurry up and go down the beach'”.

“We made our way to Blackpool beach and our son immediately said he didn’t like it- the water was freezing cold and it was a breezy day, nothing like the Levante beach in Benidorm that’s for sure! We decided to go eat breakfast which turned out to be a greasy treat, i think it came to over 25 quid, much more expensive than Benidorm and not as nice i thought. We actually spent twice as much in Blackpool as we do in Spain somehow!”.

“The beer was more expensive, the food was more expensive and the B&B was just ok, nothing like where we stay in Spain. We came back a few days early, we couldn’t hack it and the wife is continually checking when we can book again for Benidorm. As soon as we can we will be back there!”.