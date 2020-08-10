Benidorm Makes a Special Request to British Government as Business is Barren in Spain’s Costa Blanca

Benidorm has made a special request to the British government as business in Spain’s Costa Blanca is barren. Toni Perez, the mayor of Benidorm, has stressed that the city “has worked very hard from the beginning of this situation” and worked to “develop protocols and security measures.”

The mandatory quarantine enforced by Boris Johnson for travellers returning from the UK has come as a slap in the face for Benidorm’s residents and tourists who were looking to enjoy their summer in the sun. Perez stresses that British tourists are “essential for the recovery and maintenance of the tourism economy” in Benidorm.

Since Johnson enforced this quarantine the rate of reservations has dropped significantly and confidence in the destination has dropped. However, despite the quarantine, many British tourists who have visited Benidorm have stressed that they feel much safer in Spain than they do in the UK.

A British tourist who just spent a week in Benidorm has said, “I can’t believe this ridiculous quarantine, anyone who says that Beni is unsafe doesn’t know what they’re talking about. I’ve had my temperature tested at our hotel, and there are gel dispensers everywhere. You don’t see that back in England!”

The mayor has asked that “Spain’s Executive defend the successful management that has been implemented in Benidorm” and to not favour the islands over mainland destinations. Benidorm has also asked that the British government cancel the mandatory quarantine for Brits returning from Costa Blanca.