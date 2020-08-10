Banged up Abroad: Brit Busted Trying to Transport 18 Kilos of Hash from Spain’s Costa del Sol Airport

A Brit has been banged-up abroad after being busted for trying to transport 18 kilos of hashish from Spain’s Costa del Sol airport, in Malaga, all the way to Manchester, United Kingdom. The Brit was caught out during a control search at the airport in which his luggage was detected and inspected.

The 34-year-old British national was caught hiding 18,271 grams of hashish in his suitcase. According to the Guardia Civil, the suitcase, which was checked in, was detected via a new system called the RX. This system raised an alert to officers when the bag passed through due to its high level of organic content.

Therefore, after RX detection, the officers went to go and find the passenger who was relaxing at the airport terminal. Just as passengers began to board the aircraft, the Guardia Civil located the owner of the suitcase and took him aside to inspect his belongings.

In the suitcase, officers found a total of 179 packages of hashish which were all vacuum-packed to avoid any smell. This substance tested positive for hashish which led to the Brit’s subsequent arrest for the crimes of drug trafficking. The coronavirus crisis does not seem to have slowed down the rhythm of crime on the Costa del Sol if anything police presence is greater and more efficient.