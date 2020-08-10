Baltimore Explosion Kills at least One, Childrens Screams for Help Heard from Rubble

A massive gas explosion ripped through a residential neighbourhood in Baltimore, North-Central Maryland on Monday, killing one woman and leaving several others seriously injured.

Firefighters have so far rescued four people from the debris who are all in critical condition, the search for a fifth injured person continues. The local firefighters union earlier reported that at least five people, including children, had become trapped.

-- Advertisement --



‘Come get us, we’re stuck!’ Children are heard screaming for help after the gas explosion levelled three Baltimore homes.

The explosion happened shortly before 10 a.m. and completely leveled three homes near Reistertown Plaza, damaging several others in the process. Additional fire and rescue crews were dispatched to the scene. Baltimore’s fire department were seen working to turn off gas to other buildings in the immediate area.

“It was a major gas explosion so you have homes that pretty much crumbled,” fire department public information officer Blair Adams said at a news conference.



The exact cause of the blast, which took place just before 10 a.m., was not immediately determined, Adams said. He went on to say he couldn’t confirm that children remained missing but said search efforts were ongoing.

Photos from the area showed the rubble of the collapsed structures next to other row houses as fire officials searched through debris. A fourth home was partly destroyed, neighbouring homes had shattered windows, debris was widely scattered across the area.