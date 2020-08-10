Bag a bargain at Amigos de Denia Charity Shop

Amigos de Denia Charity Shop has recently moved premises and with people making the most of lockdown to have a good clear-out, has plenty of new stock on offer.

AMIGOS’ president, Denise Bolton-Bottermann, said: “We have a logo, ‘Recycling Love’, as people have once loved items, then grown out of them, and bring them to us to be sold on and loved again.

“With respect for the fact that everyone has suffered as a result of Covid-19, we have reduced our prices to €1 for most clothing items, to provide equal opportunities for everyone to have a bargain.

“This still provides enough for us to support many organisations in Denia and La Marina Alta. Amadem, Amunt, Extiende tu Mano, Cruz Roja Denia, Hospital la Pedrera, Caritas, APAD.”

The shop in Paseo Saladar 93b, Denia, is open Monday to Saturday 11am to 1.30pm. Please remember your mask, and use the sanitiser provided.