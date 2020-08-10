All charged up in Benidorm

BENIDORM has another electric car charging station in Avenida Montecarlo in the Rincon de Loix.

The station can simultaneously charge two vehicles with a maximum power of 11 kilowatts from each outlet.

Visiting the charging station with Mobility councillor Jose Ramon Gonzalez de Zarate, Benidorm’s mayor Toni Perez congratulated the “innovation and investment” of the firm responsible for installing the outlet.

“They are from here, people from Benidorm who have worked hard to introduce this technology,” he pointed out with satisfaction.

Wishing them every success, the mayor added that he hoped the charging station would be the first of many more “where we can connect to the sun and clean, sustainable energy.”