Video Tour: Fuengirola on Spain’s Costa del Sol is a cluster of winding streets and elegant squares peppered with stylish shops and tapas bars

Fuengirola is a picturesque old town littered with beautiful Plazas and some of the best beaches in Spain. Take the video tour and discover the hidden delights of one of Spain’s favourite tourist destinations.

Fuengirola is situated on Spain’s Costa del Sol and was originally a fishing village until in the last 70’s sir Freddie Laker invented the package holiday after visiting Torremolinos with his family. The rest they say is history, fishing boats made way for day cruises to Benalmadena and Puerto Banus in Marbella and hotels were hastily constructed to sleep the thousands of mainly British holidaymakers who were attracted by the low prices and the two-and-a-half-hour flight.

Sit back and enjoy the high-quality video and turn the sound up, follow the trail that starts in the centre of town and ends on the beach opposite Fuengirola port- home to over 50 bars and restaurants. Live music, para-gliding, Ab-sailing and a fantastic choice of food from all over Spain, the UK and Germany is available, they even have a children’s play park attraction and three large car parks. Video credit YouTube.

Fuengirola is a mecca for partygoers and clubbers of all ages. Not only does it boast some of the best disco pubs and clubs on the Costa del Sol, but everything is situated close to the centre of town which is ideal for bar hoppers.

There are plenty of shops, bars, restaurants of all kinds, great beaches, good bus and train connections all along the coast from Fuengirola through to Malaga. Fuengirola even boasts its own Bio-Zoo, well worth a visit!