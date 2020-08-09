Twitter in early talks to acquire Chinese App TikTok in bid to keep Microsoft Out

It is far from certain that Twitter would be able to outbid Microsoft and complete such a transformative deal in the 45 days that US President Donald Trump has given ByteDance to agree to a sale, say sources. Tiktok issued a measure to its massive US community.

A message to the TikTok community. pic.twitter.com/UD3TR2HfEf — TikTok (@tiktok_us) August 1, 2020



The biggest challenge to any deal is the Trump administration’s executive order from August 6th. The executive order bars ByteDance, TikTok’s owners, from handling transactions in the US. The order takes effect within 45 days. The administration considers the Chinese-owned app a potential security threat to the U.S.