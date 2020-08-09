Surprise packets in Javea

JAVEA’S Guardia Civil recovered packages containing 17 kilos of hashish from the seabed in Cala Sardinera.

They were spotted by the occupants of a pleasure boat who immediately alerted the authorities.

The packages were brought to the surface with collaboration from the Red Cross who used their rescue boat to ferry out the Javea’s Guardia Civil officers to the place where they had been seen.

An investigation is now underway to determine the origin of the drug, which could have been dumped deliberately to be picked up later or was possibly thrown overboard when the smugglers feared they were at risk of drawing the authorities’ attention.