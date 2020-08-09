Stepped up police presence keeping an eye on Almeria beach-goers

A STEPPED up Local Police presence is keeping an eye on Almeria beach-goers ensure full compliance with safety measures to prevent any possible risk of Covid-19 infections.

As well as controlling maximum numbers on beaches officers are also checking everyone is wearing a face mask and social distancing, and issuing fines of at least €100 for non-compliance.

Over the second fortnight of July and the first week of August officers filed more than 120 reports against individuals for not following health authorities’ coronavirus prevention rules, Almeria Safety and Mobility councilor Maria del Mar Garcia Lorca reported.

The councillor explained police are particularly focusing on the areas which tend to get the busiest and have the authority to close access to beaches to prevent the number of people exceeding what is considered safe.

She also explained that officers are also on the lookout for possible so-called ‘botellones’: get-togethers in public places to drink and party.

She made the point that the sanctions are intended to encourage responsible behaviour on the part of the public and prevent further coronavirus contagions.

Ever since the provincial capital’s Beach Safety Continency Plan was put into action, three pairs of Local Police officers have been patrolling Almeria’s urban beach area, two officers the beaches of Costacabana and Retamar and another two Cabo de Gata and La Fabriquilla.

They coordinate the monitoring tasks with the beach assistants contracted by the Junta de Andalucia.

The assistants use megaphones to remind the public of the rules featured on noticeboards at beach entrances.

The Safety and Mobility councillor repeated that the minimum distance between groups of beach-goers is four metres.

Almeria council made it clear that ever since the beginning of the Covid-19 crisis it has been implementing the measures recommended by the health authorities, first those set out by the Health Ministry and then also those of the Andalucia regional government.

At municipal level, the administration has kept residents’ centres and children’s play areas closed, has maintained specific cleaning and disinfection operations and is controlling maximum numbers at any cultural or leisure event.