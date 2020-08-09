Spanish Police Launch Late Night Inspections on Night Clubs in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol Looking for COVID Flouters

As Countries across Europe double down on their efforts to curb a second wave of Covid-19 so Spanish police crackdown on COVID flouters.

Spanish police last night sent special units to nightclubs in Fuengirola on Spain’s Costa del Sol to enforce health regulations on partygoers, including the wearing of masks and the practice of social distancing.

-- Advertisement --



“The police pressure that is carried out is essential so that people who are resistant to the law end up complying with it,” police officer Jorge Moreno told The Associated Press, stating that since June 15, officers have issued 2,000 sanctions for rule-breakers. The special unit of 24 officers ensures that both workers and party-goers comply with the mandatory order to wear face masks and that clubs keep tables far enough apart to maintain social distancing between groups.

As reported earlier this week, the Boa discotheque in Benlamdena was closed as officers walked in to see people on the dance floor without masks and no adherence to social distancing. They had warned the staff hours earlier but revisited the premises later only to find the same conditions.

The venue is now closed pending a court decision in Torremolinos. The outbreak in Catalonia in Northern Spain was cited as the main reason the UK imposed the 14 day quarantine on arrivals from Spain, there are now serious concerns it will be months before that limitation will be lifted.

Spain is struggling to keep an uptick in infections in check after it had managed to control an initial nationwide outbreak that forced the government to impose a strict three-month lockdown.

The health ministry on Friday reported the country’s highest daily increase in new infections since the lockdown ended in June, with 1,895 cases recorded — some 200 more than the previous day.