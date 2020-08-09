Spain Set To LOCKDOWN Friday the 18th September with Three Phase System closing borders with France & Portugal

Spain’s government led by Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is set to LOCKDOWN Spain again on Friday 18th September 2020

Pedro Sanchez is set to re lockdown Spain on Friday 18th of September as the nation battles to contain the increased outbreaks of coronavirus in Spain.

The nation, that is starting to fight a losing battle against the pandemic, has seen a sharp rise nationally of COVID-19 and the government have set the 18th of September as the date to impose lockdown regulations on its citizens according to congress ministers.

-- Advertisement --



Whereas the previous lockdown saw a three-phase release, from the 18th of September the set plan is to introduce a three-phase into lockdown.

Phase one will see if the plans set to go ahead, will see regional lockdown, that will prevent Spanish citizens travelling outside their residential municipalities, as well as the closing of borders with France, Portugal & Italy apart for essential business crossings. Phase one will also see the stopping of flights of non-essential travellers from Europe.

Phase two, if phase one doesn’t contain and prevent an increase in a 14-day monitored period, will see the closure of non-essential businesses, the likes of bars, restaurants and cafes. Also included will be theatres, cinemas and other social gatherings venues.

Phase three, if required another 14 days later, will see citizens once again ordered to remain at home and only allowed out for essential needs.

The two Spanish members of congress also revealed to the Euro Weekly News on Saturday that talks have taken place with other nations prime ministers advising of the set-out plan including UK’s Boris Johnson.

One of the ministers revealed: “The governments are working ahead together to try and prevent another pandemic and loss of thousands of lives, this is one of the reasons you are seeing holiday companies cancelling flights and holiday packages into September, they have been pre-warned”

“We, the Spanish government have to protect our nation, be assured the government will do everything in its power to keep the wheels of industry moving but at the same time we must protect our people”

“The first phase is set to start on Friday the 18th of September, the government will then assess the situation 14 days later, nobody wants to see the second phase introduced, everything will be done to avoid it, but it will be put in place and the third if needs must”

“This time we have been able to plan ahead, we have got through the summer and allowed our citizens freedom of movement through the summer months, now we need to get back in control of reducing infections and deaths” he finished.