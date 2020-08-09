Simon Cowell underwent back surgery on Saturday night after a bad bike accident that happened after he was testing a new electric bike.

The “America’s Got Talent” star, 60, was rushed to hospital following the crash at his home in Malibu, California.

“Simon has broken his back and will be having surgery this evening,” a rep for Cowell confirmed on Saturday night. Cowell has spent lockdown with his girlfriend Lauren Silverman and their 6-year-old son Eric, as well as her 14-year-old son Adam from a previous relationship.

He turned to biking after embracing a get-fit regime that saw him lose 60 pounds over the past few years. He recently said: “I think I have dropped, since I started this diet a year ago, 60 pounds.”

The music mogul said being on lockdown has made sticking to his healthy lifestyle much easier, except for the temptations brought on by Eric. “I’m doing a bit of cooking. I’m exercising. Funny enough, more during this time as well, sticking to the diet,” he said.

Simon was due to begin filming the next stage of America’s Got Talent this week. Britain’s Got Talent is expected to hit screens once again next month in the primetime Saturday night slot on ITV.