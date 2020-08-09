Queues Several Kilometres Long for Eight Hours on A7 Costa del Sol

THERE was a major accident on the A7 motorway just before the Guadiaro turn off at Km133 heading towards Malaga which involved two lorries.

It took place at approximately 2pm on Saturday August 8 with one of the drivers sufficiently injured to be taken to the main hospital at La Linea de la Concepcion.

-- Advertisement --



One lorry ended up embedded into a post on the safety barrier between the carriageways, a trailer tipped over and a great deal of diesel was spilled onto the road.

Tailbacks were several kilometres long and were still present eight hours later but some drivers who knew the area were able to take side roads and bypass the queues almost completely before emerging close to the entrance to the AP7.