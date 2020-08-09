THREE Spanish companies have been selected to submit bids for contracts to extend the Toronto Subway in what is an €18 billion venture.

This, the largest project launch in Ontario Province history has attracted interest from Acciona, ACS and FCC sees them bidding in two tenders to extend one line (and build stations) by eight kilometres and the other by nine.

Tender results will be revealed during 2021 with completion required no later than 2030 and all three groups have undertaken similar work in Canada before.