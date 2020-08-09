COVID Party Flouters: Police Arrest 62 Jouveniles at a Beach in Tenerife who Purposely Met Secretly to Spread the Virus!

The Guardia Civil broke up a ‘camping trip’ on a closed beach on Saturday where 62 people had allegedly met purely to infect each other with the Coronavirus!

A special team of officers monitoring social media saw the call out to anyone wanting to take part, giving details of where and when they should meet on the Los Patos beach in Tenerife, which has been closed to the public for several years due to landslides that occur in the area.

Quick-acting agents instructed the organizers to call off the meeting the day before, which they did, but not everyone got the message, so yesterday morning they headed to the closed-off beach to see if anyone had turned up. Officers were stunned to see a party going on in full swing and with no sight of any masks and absolutely no sign of any social distancing.

The Security Councillor in La Orotava, Narciso Pérez, said that “this is a threat that has been taken very seriously since the Guardia Civil carried out a very thorough investigation to intercept the organizers, and those that did turn up have been taken away for statements.” A police spokesman said that a judge will decide what penalties should be applied, recent changes in the law means very heavy fines could be handed out to the ‘COVID Party Flouters’.