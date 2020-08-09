Coronavirus Cases in the US Top Five Million

The US now has five million coronavirus cases- more than a quarter of the world’s total.

Experts believe America’s actual coronavirus total is by far the biggest in the world and is likely to be roughly ten times higher than the number of positive test results. The final tally could be a mind-blowing 50 million if every undiagnosed infection is to be considered.

The United States has set a record for coronavirus cases, with more than five million people now infected, as the country’s top infectious diseases official offered hope earlier this week that an effective vaccine might be available by year’s end. The latest figures, according to Johns Hopkins University, also show America has more than one-fifth of the world’s coronavirus deaths, with at least 162,441.

The pandemic shows no sign of slowing, and health officials have urged the use of face masks in public places and pleaded with residents to avoid social gatherings until the spread is under control.

As of this week, five states account for more than 40% of US infections: California (with the most cases in the country), Florida, Texas, New York and Georgia.

New York, once the country’s epicentre, has been surpassed by several states that have seen cases spikes in recent months. The state now reports a positivity rate, around how many people are testing positive compared to how many were tested which is about 0.93%, according to the governor’s office.

Six vaccines are in the final stages of testing, while one has been approved for limited use in China. As nations race to be the first to get a vaccine to market, there’s no reason to believe the US lacks the money and power to get its hands on one eventually.