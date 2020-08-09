Car flips over on Aguadulce coast road trapping driver inside

A DRIVER was left trapped in his car after it flipped over onto its side on the coast road running between Almeria and Aguadulce on Friday.
Almeria city council reported that a firefighting team was called out to help at the scene of the accident at the level of the San Telmo castle on the road known locally as ‘El Cañarete’.
They played a key part in the rescue effort, managing to extract the driver via the door to the boot.
He was lifted to a safe zone to be attended to by health personnel before being transferred to hospital.
The firefighters also neutralized the fuel which had spilled ono the highway as a result of the accident to prevent it from igniting.