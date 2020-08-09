AFTER months of posturing between Britain and European Union Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier, it appears that the two parties may be near to an agreement.

Speaking to the press in Portadown, Northern Ireland, Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove said “I’m confident that there will be a deal, I think there has been a welcome change in tone over the last few weeks.

-- Advertisement --



“The omens are good for a deal. Now of course there is some tough talking to do. I believe that there will be a successful negotiated outcome.”

It appears that both sides will be meeting for a number of extended discussions between now and October at which time the 27 EU member states are expected to confirm their final position with regards to the terms of trade in the future.

According to the Reuters News Agency it is possible that Britain will have access to a form of free trade with Europe and rather than have to sign up for the EU’s rules on state aid so that Britain doesn’t undercut competitors, some form of method of settling of disputes should be agreed.

There are still plenty of pitfalls before the parties will be able to reach complete agreement as there is the matter of Northern Ireland as well as fishing rights to be settled but free trade is probably the most important agreement of all for the UK economy.

There are still very few actual agreements signed with other countries although it appears that negotiations are almost complete with Japan.