BREAKING: Two Players from Atlético de Madrid to miss Lisbon Match after Testing Positve for Coronavirus

Atlético de Madrid has announced that two players who should have appeared in the quarterfinals of the Champions League against RB Leipzig have tested positive for Covid-19.

The two members of the rojiblanco club who have tested positive have been sent home to isolate, the club reported. The tests were carried out in the Ciudad Deportiva de Majadahonda, where the team were training on Saturday.

-- Advertisement --



In the official statement, the Atético explains: “Among the results known today, two positives have appeared, which are isolated in their respective homes, and which were immediately communicated to the Spanish and Portuguese health authorities, UEFA, to the Royal Spanish Football Federation, the Portuguese Federation and the Higher Sports Council. Likewise, the corresponding action protocol foreseen for these cases has been activated, which requires new PCR tests to be carried out on the first team and members of the expedition to Lisbon and the closest contacts of the positive cases, and which motivates changes in the hours of training, in the structure and development of travel and accommodation in the Portuguese capital ”.

As all protocol has been followed correctly, it seems likely that Thursday’s game against RB Leipzig will go ahead as planned.