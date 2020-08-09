Better for El Portet beachgoers

THERE is now more room to park near Moraira’s El Portet beach.

A temporary solution has been found to solve beachgoers’ parking problems during the summer season, Teulada-Moraira town hall’s Urban Development Vicenta Ferrando announced.

Following talks with the owners of an unused parcel adjoining Calle Puerto Espindola and Calle Puerto Espasante, it has been agreed that the plot can be used to alleviate the ongoing parking problems at El Portet.

Municipal employees have now cleared the plot of weeds and vegetation but have left the pine needles that cover the ground, as these will help to lay the dust, the town hall explained.